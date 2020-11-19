Advertisement

UWEC students host virtual concert to raise awareness about mental health

Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A virtual setting was used Wednesday night to raise awareness about mental health issues on college campuses.

Five students from UW-Eau Claire set up the event as a way to provide some fun music, and offer mental health resources available to support fellow Blugolds who need them.

It’s part of a project for the students’ university Honors class. Students in the class were required to complete a social change project focusing on an issue in society today.

The students who created the virtual concert say they hope to help fellow Blugolds better understand the resources the campus offers them to support their mental health.

