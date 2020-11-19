WAGNER TAILS: Tiger and Mandu & Roberto

CLARK AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lots of local shelters are filled with kittens right now, which means older cats can be overlooked.

We want to make sure you notice Tiger at the Clark County Humane Society. He’s a six-year-old orange tabby cat. His favorite activity is chin rubs!

Tiger wants to remind you an adult cat can sometimes be a better fit for your lifestyle than a kitten. Adult cats are past the crazy kitten stage and really just want to be a companion for their new family.

Tiger is described by CCHS staff as a sweet, gentle cat who loves attention. He weighs in at 12 pounds and prefers to lounge around. If you’re looking for a couch companion after enjoying your Thanksgiving meal next week, Tiger is qualified for the job.

Two brothers available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society are looking for a home together. Roberto, the one with the white speck above his eye, is always seeking out affection. Mandu likes exploring a bit more than his brother, but also loves attention.

A staff member at DCHS says Mandu likes being held and will gently paw your leg for attention. Roberto can be a little more independent, but is also super sweet. Both boys like to figure out new toys and to snuggle.

Hopefully they’ll snuggle their way into their new home soon.

