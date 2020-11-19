Local, state COVID updates as WI reports second-most deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Trempealeau County Health Department reports 67 new COVID cases on Thursday, November 19. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,041. There are 728 active cases, 14 current hospitalizations, and 11 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 70 new cases in Winona County. Three more people died for a total of 25. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,260.

Wisconsin reported 83 more deaths from COVID-19 in its report on Thursday, the second-most on record. The death toll is now 6,876 -- an increase of 351 deaths in one week. The one-day record of 92 deaths was set on Tuesday this week.

Deaths were reported in 31 counties: Brown (2), Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Dane, Dodge (6), Eau Claire (2), Fond du Lac (3), Grant, Kenosha (9), La Crosse, Langlade (2), Lincoln (5), Marathon (3), Marinette, Milwaukee (12), Oneida, Outagamie (3), Ozaukee, Portage (2), Racine (5), Richland, Rock (2), Sauk (2), Sawyer, Trempealeau (3), Walworth, Washington (3), Waukesha (2), Waupaca (3) and Wood (2).

The Department of Health Services reported 6,635 new cases in the past 24-hour period, down 1,300 from Wednesday’s record of 7,989. It was based on 19,220 test results, bringing the positivity rate down to 34.52% from Wednesday’s near-record high (39.69%). The remaining 12,585 test results were negative.

Testing identified almost as many new coronavirus cases Thursday as the state had in the first three months of the pandemic, yet we can take some relief coming down from record case numbers. The 7-day average for cases declined to 6,441 cases per day.

The state reported another 236 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. To date, 15,336 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.5% of all identified cases. We’ll get updates on current hospitalizations, taking deaths and hospital discharges into account, later this afternoon, and this report will be updated.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday 2,217 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, with 428 in intensive care. The alternate care facility set up on the Wisconsin state fairgrounds is treating 17 patients.

The state says 75,580 people infected with the coronavirus are still active cases, meaning they were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s 22.3% of all known cases since February 5, down from 22.5% of all cases yesterday. There are almost 260,000 infected people (259,953) who are now considered recovered.

So far, a total 338,472 people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus; that’s almost 6% of the state’s population.

