Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to issue recount order Thursday for Dane, Milwaukee Counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In order to determine how the 2020 partial recount in Wisconsin will happen, as well as the timetable, a special meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) was held Wednesday night.

The partial recount will be done in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

Much of the meeting’s discussion, which started at 6 p.m., centered on a recount manual that will direct the clerks overseeing the process.

The WEC unanimously voted in favor of an order to be issued Thursday that will start the recount requested by President Trump in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Once the order is given, clerks will be on the clock starting Thursday, with 13 days to complete the process by December 1, and must begin by 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Commission was originally expected to issue the recount order Wednesday night.

The manual being discussed was last updated two years ago, but now with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s some changes that are necessary to make sure everyone is safe during the recount.

Once the recount process starts, the clerks are also required to provide daily progress updates.

There was also a large discussion about what specifically will be looked at during the recount, including absentee ballots which were requested and then mailed in.

“They’re looking at the absentee ballot log, they’re looking at the poll book, to make a determination of the number of applications that have been made. They’re also reviewing each of the absentee ballot envelopes and if there were absentee ballots that were rejected, they will review those too, to see if they were properly rejected,” said Meagan Wolfe, the Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The discussion did become rather heated at times, especially when the idea of voter fraud was brought up.

“We don’t know that a whole bunch of extra ballots were sent out without any application and why wouldn’t we want to, if somebody is raising that question, why wouldn’t we want to go ahead and prove it,” said Robert Spindell, the Commissioner of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“It’s not true. So, that’s the problem I’m having with this discussion is we are implying there are these thieves, these criminals in charge of elections in our two largest counties,” said Ann Jacobs, the Chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of 11:21 p.m., the meeting was still going, and a news briefing has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the presidential recount.

