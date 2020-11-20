Advertisement

Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2M bond

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - The Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin has posted bail and been released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million cash bond in Kenosha on Friday. Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense.

Some conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms to protect property. A legal defense fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

