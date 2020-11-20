Ahead of recount, Trump attorney claims voter fraud, denied by elections official

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the brink of a partial recount in Wisconsin, the president’s legal team has alleged claims that have repeatedly been proven false by elections officials.

Rudy Giuliani spoke to members of the press Thursday, the same day the Wisconsin Elections Commission officially ordered a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

“It’s going to show somewhere around 100,000 illegal ballots in two counties that Biden carried,” Giuliani said.

Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe has said that her office has looked at every allegation and found nothing that suggests “systemic or widespread election issues.”

In Dane Co., the counting of ballots will begin Saturday after officials conduct a public test of the voting equipment. This first step has been done before the November election, as well as all others. Anyone can watch the process in action.

At the recount, Wolfe explained that candidates will have representatives to stand on their behalf. “The representative gets to view the materials and also gets to offer challenges and objections and information to the Board of Canvassers as they’re making their decisions,” she said. Wolfe said challenges may address issues like if an absentee ballot envelope was sufficient or if a ballot was remade.

“If upon that information that was presented or the decision of the Board of Canvassers, the decision of the Board of Canvassers could then be challenged in court,” Wolfe said.

The Dane Co. clerk said he expects officials to take the full amount of time to recount the votes. The deadline is Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.