Dog reunited with family after community-wide search

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Pepa the dog is getting lots of hugs and pets after reuniting with her owners.

Javier and Gail Gonzalez got their six-year-old Australian Cattle dog back Thursday after more than a week of searching.

They’re from Kenosha, but were camping in Lake Wissota when they think Pepa took off after hearing a gunshot.

“We were pulling back into our campsite when a couple of other campers came running over and said your dog just ran by and we had seen something streaking by and we said ‘oh no no no, she’s in the backseat’ and we turned around and she wasn’t in the back seat,” said Gail.

For the next ten days, the couple stayed in the park looking for Pepa.

They put up fliers, took the help of other campers willing to search, and they even used a drone.

“We kind of gave up yesterday, say man nothing is working. We were thinking about just going home and hoping for the best and when we were almost out of the park the phone rang and somebody reported seeing the dog in Cadott,” explained Javier.

They headed to Cadott to search but returned to the park without Pepa that day.

Cadott community members, like Pat Englert, were also on the lookout for Pepa after seeing a post on Facebook.

“If you weren’t out in your car or walking and keeping an eye out, you were looking at your window. The vet clinic, the post office, the police station, neighbors, everybody was kind of looking,” said Englert.

Lori Grace first spotted Pepa outside her house, then began following her.

“The dog’s like in the road, so I was worried about it getting hit so we jumped in the car,” she said.

But it was Gail and Javier who found their dog.

11 days after Pepa first ran off, they made another drive to Cadott and found her on a roadside.

“We spotted her. We were afraid she was going to run away but we pulled up and opened the door and called her and she just came right over,” said Gail.

The family back together.

“I think my heart stopped beating,” explained Gail with a laugh when asked her reaction to seeing Pepa for the first time.

Exciting news as well for those community members who helped search.

“I wanted to cry because I was so happy. This dog has been missing apparently for like 10 days and the owners when they stopped by they were just frantic looking for this baby,” said Grace.

The Gonzalez’s say they’re grateful for all the help they received.

“In the midst of such a rough time it has been incredible to be surrounded by people who are so kind and caring and we want to say thank you,” said Gail.

After many sleepless nights,

“Emotionally draining, really,” said the couple.

They’re happy to be home in Kenosha with Pepa by their side, with good news for their children.

