Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he had signed Executive Order #95 and reissued Emergency Order #1.

These orders declare a new public health emergency relating to COVID-19 in the state as well as reissue the face covering order. Both of which are effective immediately and will expire after 60 days or with a superseding order.

The orders come after the news that many Wisconsin hospitals are reaching patient capacity.

“Wisconsin hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staffing shortages,” said Gov. Evers. “We continue to see record-setting days of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

To read more about Executive Order #95, click here.

To read more about Emergency Order #1, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

