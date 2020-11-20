Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Dunn County, suspects in custody

(WDBJ7)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that there is a death investigation underway in the county.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the suspects are currently in custody. He added that on Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement responded to a suspicious death of a white adult male. The death is being ruled a homicide.

Law enforcement state they believe this incident was isolated and the public is not as risk.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol are all working together on the case.

