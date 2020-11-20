Humane Society hosts fundraiser to save hoarded cats

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -

One animal shelter is raising funds to give numerous cats a new home and help a neighbor at the same time.

The Coulee Region Humane Society started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to help raise $3000 and save roughly 30 cats from a nearby hoarding situation.

All proceeds will towards vaccinations, ringworm treatment, spaying and neutering.

Kennel operations manager Amber Grosch also hopes to help the owner achieve a Christmas goal.

“Yesterday, I did talk to her on the phone and her one dream would be to set up a Christmas tree in her house this year,” said Grosch. “She hasn’t been able to do that for years because of the number of cats in her home.”

The Humane Society reports it’s already collected about $1000 since Tuesday and plan to get more cats next week in the ongoing process.

