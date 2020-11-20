Advertisement

Industrial fire causes $10,000 in damages

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nobody was injured after an industrial fire early Friday morning. At 1:18 a.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Huebsch Linen on White Avenue in Eau Claire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the processing area of the facility. The department says the fire was quickly under control but crews were on scene for several hours.

The fire started in the laundry bins and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eau Claire Fire Department.

