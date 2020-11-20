Local and state COVID-19 statistics

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - A total of 50 Eau Claire County community members have died due to COVID-19. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 152 new cases today for a total of 6,930. Two more deaths are reported, and a total of 207 people (three percent of the cases) have required hospitalization at some point.

Click here for a link to a state and local case summary.

Chippewa County adds one new death and 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 20. The county’s total number of deaths is 44, and the total number of cases in the county now sits at 3,969.

The La Crosse County Health Department reports 162 new, confirmed cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 7,081.

Dunn County adds 58 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,275 cases throughout the county.

Jackson County is reporting 51 new cases, which brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,476. The county has 336 active cases, 12 current hospitalizations, and five deaths.

Barron County Public Health reports 115 new cases Friday, November 20 for a total of 3,138 cases. Of the total cases, 958 are considered active. To date, 36 Barron County community members have died due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 73 new cases in Winona County and one additional death. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,334, which now includes 26 people who have died from COVID-19.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin’s daily coronavirus report set no new records Friday. Most key metrics were down, although still higher than average. The exception was the state’s death rate, which is back up to 0.86%, back to where it was on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 19,138 new coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period, with 6,473 tests positive -- a positivity rate of 33.82%. This marks a second day of decline for both new cases and the positivity rate, which was a record 7,989 cases and a near-record 39.69% positivity rate on Wednesday. The 7-day average for new cases also fell for a second-straight day to 6,254. There were 12,665 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

Wisconsin reported 78 more deaths. This is down from Thursday’s 83 deaths and Tuesday’s record 92 deaths, but at the current pace the death toll will pass 3,000 Saturday or Sunday. It now stands at 2,954, comparable to the 4th leading cause of death in Wisconsin (see chart below). The state is averaging 54 deaths per day over the last 7 days, up from the 7-day average of 52 on Thursday.

The DHS says 190 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, falling below 200 for the first time in four days. The last report we have Thursday was 2,104 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, with 427 in intensive care. We expect updated figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later this afternoon, and this report will be updated. The state says 15,526 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison less than 10 months ago. The alternate care facility -- the field hospital at the state fairgrounds -- is treating 23 patients, up from 17 on Thursday.

A total 344,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since then, which is almost 6% (5.92%) of the state’s population. The state says 21.9% of all of these cases is active, or 75,649 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down from 22.3% on Thursday, another metric that’s declined. There are 266,280 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

Pointing out these declines is not to suggest Wisconsin is turning a corner. In October, Wisconsin reached 5,000 new cases a day for the first time but never reached 5,300. We averaged between 2,405 and 4,404 cases per day. No more than 64 deaths were reported on a given day, and the 7-day average started as 12 deaths and never got higher than 37.

COVID-19 has now killed more people in Wisconsin than the flu and pneumonia, suicide and kidney disease in 2018 combined. The virus now compares to the 4th leading cause of death in Wisconsin, behind heart disease, cancer and accidents, based on the CDC’s 2018 mortality report, the latest ranked mortality figures available.

The CDC mortality figures are based on 12 months. Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths were reported 8 months ago.

From the latest figures available Thursday, 11.9% of ICU beds and 13.8% of all hospital beds are open across the state’s 134 hospitals.

Hospitals in the Fox Valley region are treating 143 COVID-19 patients, including 21 in ICU. There are 10 ICU beds open (9.6%), up from 4 on Wednesday, but still no intermediate care beds open at the 13 hospitals. Overall, 7.6% of beds are open, down from 9.1% on Wednesday.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 192 COVID-19 patients, with 52 in ICU. There are 11 ICU beds open (5.3%), down from 19 on Wednesday, with 14.4% of beds available overall, up from 13.9% Wednesday.

Hospital bed availability can fluctuate widely from day to day with new admissions, deaths, discharges for patients being treated for all conditions, not just COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.