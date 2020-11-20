Man charged after firing bullet into floor of home enters plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ladysmith man charged after firing a bullet into the floor of an Eau Claire home enters a plea in the case.

20-year-old Ethan Channell appeared in court via video Thursday in Eau Claire County.

Channell pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon. The court accepted the no contest plea and found Channell guilty.

On the night of May 3, Channell fired a bullet into the floor of a home in the 2000 block of Fourth Street in Eau Claire. The bullet traveled into the basement of the home and hit and hurt a 23-year-old woman.

The court withheld sentencing and placed Channell on five years of probation with conditions.

Two other charges in the case were dismissed but read in.

