Advertisement

Man charged after firing bullet into floor of home enters plea

Ethan Channell
Ethan Channell(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ladysmith man charged after firing a bullet into the floor of an Eau Claire home enters a plea in the case.

20-year-old Ethan Channell appeared in court via video Thursday in Eau Claire County.

Channell pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon. The court accepted the no contest plea and found Channell guilty.

On the night of May 3, Channell fired a bullet into the floor of a home in the 2000 block of Fourth Street in Eau Claire. The bullet traveled into the basement of the home and hit and hurt a 23-year-old woman.

The court withheld sentencing and placed Channell on five years of probation with conditions.

Two other charges in the case were dismissed but read in.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives COVID-19 update
Downsville
Law enforcement officers on scene in Downsville
2 arrested in connection to 2017 Barron County cold case
COVID-19
Local & state COVID updates as WI sets new record for daily cases

Latest News

With the pandemic ongoing, doctors stress the importance of staying positive and showing...
Staying positive for the holiday season in a COVID year
The Coulee Region Humane Society started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to help raise $3000 and...
Humane Society hosts fundraiser to save hoarded cats
Eau Claire County Humane Association
Sit, Stay at Home online auction for Eau Claire County Humane Association
Getting the Facts on Masking Up
Getting the Facts on Masking Up