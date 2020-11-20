Marquette Law School Poll Director shares what 2020 election means for Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Only two and a half weeks after Election Day, it’s time to start looking ahead to 2022.

Before looking to the future, Director of Marquette Law School Poll Charles Franklin is taking a deep dive into voter trends in 2020.

In four of the last six presidential elections, the results in the Badger state have come down to thin margins.

Franklin credits a near even divide of voters between the two major political parties when independent voters with a political leaning are included.

The state splits at 45% Republican and 45% Democrat.

“The 45-45 tie I think is pretty indicative of where we are as a state, very evenly balanced,” Franklin said. “That comes through in the elections as it does in the public opinion polls.”

This year’s election results show a continuing rural-urban divide.

Cities and villages tend to go blue while more rural voters in their county go red. That’s what happened in Eau Claire. Every ward in the city went for Biden while the areas around it voted Republican.

The 2020 election is also weighing in on how much district lines matter.

Franklin said the last time the third congressional district was drawn, they meant to make it a safe seat for Democratic candidates while Republicans got the seventh district.

With incumbent Ron Kind keeping his seat in November by a little more than 10,000 votes, district lines may not be reliable moving forward.

“The issue with all redistricting is whether the trends we’ve seen over the last ten years are really going to continue and that remains open to the future to determine,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the two biggest factors in voter’s candidate choice came down to partisanship and their view on how well the president has been doing his job.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.