Milk production increases in October

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Milk production across the country and in Wisconsin was up in October. Nationally production reached 17.7 billion pounds-up 2 and a half percent from a year ago. In the top 24 milk producing states the average milk per cow went up 35 pounds per cow to 1,997 pounds and the herd size increased by 62,000 head from a year ago to almost 8.9 million head. Total milk production for all states reached 18.6 billion pounds in October-up just over 2% from last October.

In Wisconsin, October milk production was up2% from last year to 2.59 billion pounds from the 1.26 million cows now in the state herd. Those cows increased their production in October by 50 pounds per cow from a year ago-up to 2,060 pounds per animal. California continues to produce the most milk with almost 3.4 billion pounds last month. Idaho now ranks third in milk production, followed by New York and Texas.

A coalition of major farm organizations and environmental groups have come together to form the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance to deal with climate change issues in the coming years. The group will be led by members of the American Farm Bureau, the National Farmers’ Union, the Environmental Defense Fund and the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives. The group has already put together more than 40 policy recommendations regarding issues like soil health, livestock and dairy, forests and wood products, energy, research and food loss. The group says it wants to support voluntary, market and incentive based policies.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of the Thanksgiving meal should be about the same as last year. A new survey by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation found the cost, with all the trimmings, will be just under $61. That’s based on 10 people around the Thanksgiving table. The Farm Bureau’s national survey found the average price of the meal across the country will be $60.11 for those 10 people. Of the 15 items considered staples of Thanksgiving, 11 went down in price from a year ago, including the turkey. Of that $60 plus cost for the turkey day dinner, farmers receive only about $8.90 of the total amount.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.