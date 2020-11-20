North High School teacher arrested with possession of child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Eau Claire North High School teacher has been arrested for possession of child pornography according to the Eau Claire Area School District.

The school district says Todd Williams has been suspended without pay pending resolution.

They also added that there was a substantial relationship between the charge and his position. There were no Eau Claire Area School District students involved.

The Eau Claire Area School District website lists Williams as teaching social studies and Japanese.

The Eau Claire Area School District has been informed that the Menomonie Police Department has charged North High School teacher Todd Williams with possession of child pornography. Because there is a substantial relationship between the charge and Williams’ position, he has been suspended without pay pending resolution. We have been informed that no Eau Claire Area School District students were involved. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share at this time. However, we want to reiterate that our first and most important responsibility is the safety of our students. We will continue to ensure they have the appropriate support they need moving forward. Please direct all questions to the Menomonie Police Department.

