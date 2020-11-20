Advertisement

North High School teacher arrested with possession of child pornography

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Eau Claire North High School teacher has been arrested for possession of child pornography according to the Eau Claire Area School District.

The school district says Todd Williams has been suspended without pay pending resolution.

They also added that there was a substantial relationship between the charge and his position. There were no Eau Claire Area School District students involved.

The Eau Claire Area School District website lists Williams as teaching social studies and Japanese.

