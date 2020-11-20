Advertisement

Sit, Stay at Home online auction for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Eau Claire County Humane Association
Eau Claire County Humane Association(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The ‘Sit, Stay at Home online auction’ via the app Givi, allows the community to bid on a myriad of items donated to the Eau Claire County Humane Association by local businesses through Sunday, Nov. 22.

“There’s just such an array of items, everything from electronics to jewelry to pet items and especially with the stay-at-home recommendations it’s a really easy fun way to have something fun to do this weekend,” says ECCHA Development Director Kali Foster.

Foster says all the proceeds will benefit the furry friends amid the pandemic.

“There are just as many animals that we’re caring for and they all need love and care and supplies and medical attention so this is absolutely important for us to be able to operate and to keep caring for those animals,” Foster says.

An annual staple, ‘Santa-paws’ will also be available for purchase; handmade by volunteers, the Christmas ornaments will help fund everything from pet toys to vet bills for the animals.

“Everything ranging from $5 will buy collars for the cats, to you could sponsor a cat or a dogs adoption, so if an animal comes in we’ll actually let you name that animal and you can sponsor their adoption so they have an easier time finding their forever home because their adoption fee would have been paid for by that donor,” says Foster.

You can register for the event here and Foster has provided her email address for anyone who may have trouble signing up or navigating the auction.

