SportScene 13 for Thurday, November 19th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final week of Prep Football, and teams were looking to end their seasons with a win in level two of the WIAA playoffs. Undefeated Cumberland battles Stanley-Boyd, fellow unbeaten Blair-Taylor faces Assumption. Elk Mound hosts St. Croix Falls. Hudson takes on Marshfield and undefeated Ellsworth faces a one loss Northwestern squad. Plus, Rice Lake and St. Croix Central battle as well. All the highlights and action right here on SportScene 13!

Cumberland 46 Stanley-Boyd 17

Elk Mound 34 St. Croix Falls 12

St. Croix Central 21 Rice Lake 14

Mondovi 58 Hilbert 36

Hudson 38 Marshfield 26

Onalaska 50 Baraboo 26

Blair-Taylor 49 Assumption 0

Pepin/Alma 30 Loyal 0

Cadott 21 De Soto 14

Abbotsford 27 Thorp 7

La Crosse Aquinas 42 Lancaster 8

Ellsworth 42 Northwestern 14

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.