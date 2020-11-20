SportScene 13 for Thurday, November 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final week of Prep Football, and teams were looking to end their seasons with a win in level two of the WIAA playoffs. Undefeated Cumberland battles Stanley-Boyd, fellow unbeaten Blair-Taylor faces Assumption. Elk Mound hosts St. Croix Falls. Hudson takes on Marshfield and undefeated Ellsworth faces a one loss Northwestern squad. Plus, Rice Lake and St. Croix Central battle as well. All the highlights and action right here on SportScene 13!
Cumberland 46 Stanley-Boyd 17
Elk Mound 34 St. Croix Falls 12
St. Croix Central 21 Rice Lake 14
Mondovi 58 Hilbert 36
Hudson 38 Marshfield 26
Onalaska 50 Baraboo 26
Blair-Taylor 49 Assumption 0
Pepin/Alma 30 Loyal 0
Cadott 21 De Soto 14
Abbotsford 27 Thorp 7
La Crosse Aquinas 42 Lancaster 8
Ellsworth 42 Northwestern 14
