Stand in the Light Memory Choir holds virtual showcase

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire found a way in the middle of the pandemic to continue its mission.

The choir helps people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves through music. Those melodies came alive Thursday night through a virtual concert.

In its fifth season, the Stand in the Light Memory Choir has been rehearsing virtually since late-July.

Thursday’s concert took place on the choir’s YouTube channel.

To make a financial donation to the choir, click here.

