Staying positive for the holiday season in a COVID year

COVID-19 has made this year especially stressful and the holidays will be no different.

With the pandemic ongoing, doctors stress the importance of staying positive and showing compassion for others to help manage anxiety.

Mayo adds refraining from guilt while reminding loved ones to take proper safety precautions is also valuable.

Another key--addressing seasonal issues including depression, oversleeping, weight gain and social withdrawal.

“It really is OK to not be OK during this time,” said Dr. Craig Sachiko, a Mayo Clinic clinical psychologist. “I know that all around us, it’s supposed to be this happy family time during the year, so it really should feel like a lot of positive emotions going on and that’s really not the case for everybody.”

Doctors say staying connected, even virtually, with others during the holiday season is also important--especially those struggling with loneliness.

“Be optimistic, but also be realistic,” Sachiko said. “We will get through this, sometimes we don’t actually know exactly how we will, but we gotta trust that we are adaptable and we will get to the other side of this.”

