The American Cancer Society urges people to choose today, to quit smoking

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Cancer Society is challenging smokers to quit for 24 hours to slowly begin their path to a smoke-free life.

Smoking cigarettes is known to cause heart and lung disease and people with underlying heart and lung problems may have increased risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

While the countries coronavirus deaths surpass a grim milestone of more than 250,000, front line workers are urging people to stay healthy in any way they can.

Dusti Mielke, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital respiratory therapist says battling coronavirus with damaged lungs from smoking puts patients at a disadvantage from the start.

“Now we have two negative things that we’re trying to battle in order to get these people better or to get them off of a ventilator,” Mielke says.

More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease, which accounts for one in five deaths every year according to the American Cancer Society.

“Somebody that already has compromised lungs coming in, and they have COVID and its affected them to the point to where they need a ventilator or they need intensive care... maybe their chance isn’t as great as a non-smoker because their lungs are already damaged from the smoking,” Mielke says.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital along with other local hospitals is again being inundated with COVID-19 patients, Mielke encourages everybody to wear a mask and stay home.

“We are seeing a wide range of people with multiple health issues that this is affecting, but definitely the smoking doesn’t help. Obviously we’re seeing a huge effect on the lungs and when you already come in with pre-damaged lungs that have been ridden with nicotine it’s not going to age you in this,” Mielke says.

