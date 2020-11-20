Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire expanding COVID-19 testing

UWEC campus
UWEC campus(weau)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Citing high demand, UW-Eau Claire is expanding its COVID-19  testing capacity on weekends.

This is at the free drive-up community site at Memorial High School.

Starting Saturday, testing capacity will increase to 400 people on Saturdays and Sundays.

The testing is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 9.

Testing will not be conducted next Wednesday, Nov. 25.

People are asked to pre-register for the test.

