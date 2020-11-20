Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot to be held without bail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells man charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will now be held without bail.

Brian Higgins, 51, had been free since October after posting $10,000 in bail, but was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Gov. Whitmer are both filing paper work for Higgins’ extradition, which is a move Higgins lawyers say they plan to fight.

The court ordered the defendant be held without bail until further proceedings are conducted. ADA Lippert will submit an order for the signature of the judge.

There is a motion hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Higgins was arrested in October and charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a total of 20 charges against eight people who were known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchman, or are associates of the group. There were an additional six people federally charged, as well.

The affidavit alleges that the FBI became aware in early 2020 of groups of people in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of the government and law enforcement entities. These groups then reportedly united and agreed to take violent actions on government organizations that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution.

The affidavit continued, reporting that Higgins aided the group in physical surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. On one night of surveillance, Higgins allegedly used night-vision goggles for surveillance and mounted a digital dash camera on his vehicle to record surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s home.

