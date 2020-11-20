Wisconsin fair maps commission meets Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People tasked by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to draw fair legislative maps met Thursday night. The People’s Maps Commission listened to experts on how to draw legislative districts in a non-partisan way.

There are eight commissioners. Each represent one of Wisconsin’s current congressional districts. They met via Zoom Thursday.

“It’s our goal to be as thoughtful and as wholistic as possible in developing this map. That’s why it is important that we, as a commission, look at it from a couple different ways and learn about more tools available when developing districts as well as the limitations of those tools that are available to us,” commission Chair Christopher Ford said.

Commissioner Ford represents the state’s fourth congressional district.

The commission will eventually submit non-partisan maps of Wisconsin’s Assembly, State Senate and U.S. House districts.

The commission, however, does not have legal authority to draw the state’s official maps. Those are drawn by the state legislature. Evers can veto the map. If the legislators fail to override a potential veto or reach an agreement with the governor, courts will likely step in and draw the maps.

Evers, a Democrat, will use the commission’s proposal when negotiating with lawmakers. Republicans have majorities in both the State Assembly and State Senate.

The state is required to redistrict every 10 years following the U.S. census.

