Wisconsin man charged with homicide by vehicle

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dallas, Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide by vehicle among other charged in Barron County Court.

Court documents show Edward Wakefield has been charged with homicide by vehicle- use of controlled substance and knowingly operate motor vehicle while revokes- cause death of other.

The criminal complaint says on Jan. 13, officials responded to a two vehicle car crash at the intersection of County Highway I and 22 3/4 Street. Officials noted Wakefield was the driver and asked if the passenger was okay. The passenger was later pronounced dead by a Barron County Medical Examiner.

Wakefield admitted to law enforcement that he was aware that his driver’s license was revoked at the time of the crash. He also consented to a blood test which came back with 260 ng/mL of meth in his blood as well as 34 ng/mL of amphetamine.

Wakefield is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on Dec. 9.

