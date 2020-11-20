Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged with homicide by vehicle

Edward Wakefield has been charged in Barron County Court.
Edward Wakefield has been charged in Barron County Court.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dallas, Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide by vehicle among other charged in Barron County Court.

Court documents show Edward Wakefield has been charged with homicide by vehicle- use of controlled substance and knowingly operate motor vehicle while revokes- cause death of other.

The criminal complaint says on Jan. 13, officials responded to a two vehicle car crash at the intersection of County Highway I and 22 3/4 Street. Officials noted Wakefield was the driver and asked if the passenger was okay. The passenger was later pronounced dead by a Barron County Medical Examiner.

Wakefield admitted to law enforcement that he was aware that his driver’s license was revoked at the time of the crash. He also consented to a blood test which came back with 260 ng/mL of meth in his blood as well as 34 ng/mL of amphetamine.

Wakefield is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downsville
Law enforcement officers search in & around mobile home in Downsville
2 arrested in connection to 2017 Barron County cold case
Mayo Clinic Health System
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff diagnosed with COVID-19 in two weeks
Homicide investigation underway in Dunn County, suspects in custody
Masks
Masking up: what we know about facial coverings this far into the pandemic

Latest News

Group Asking Deer Hunters to Keep Eyes Open for Reported Missing People
Group Asking Deer Hunters to Keep Eyes Open for Reported Missing People
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Altoona Woman Sews Teddy Bears for Local Families
Altoona Woman Sews Teddy Bears for Local Families
E.C. North Teacher Arrested on Allegations of Possessing Child Porn
E.C. North Teacher Arrested on Allegations of Possessing Child Porn
Marquette Law School Poll Director Talks Election 2020
Marquette Law School Poll Director Talks Election 2020