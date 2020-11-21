COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,000 in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 6,224 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state’s total to 351,169.

An additional 190 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 15,526.

51 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 3,005.

78% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 11,669 tests came back negative.

Barron County had 74 new COVID cases putting the total to 3,212.

Chippewa County has 206 new cases. Its total is now at 4,175 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County cases increased by 29. Its total stands at 2,304 confirmed COVID cases.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 145 cases with a new total of 7,075 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 206 with a new total of 7,287 confirmed COVID cases.

