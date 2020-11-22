DHS reports Sunday no new COVID-19 deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 3,507 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 354,676.

An additional 89 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 15,823.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday leaving the total number of deaths at 3,005.

78% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 11,392 tests came back negative.

Barron County had 38 new COVID cases putting the total to 3,250.

Chippewa County has 80 new cases. Its total is now at 4,255 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County cases increased by 109. Its total stands at 2,413 confirmed COVID cases.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 107 cases with a new total of 7,340 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 53 with a new total of 7,287 confirmed COVID cases.

