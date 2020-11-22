Advertisement

Fourth annual tie blanket event pivots in order to still provide for students in need

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year marks the fourth annual tie blanket event. Fleece tie blankets are donated to students in the Eau Claire Area School district who are without a home.

“Last year we were astounded by the amount of donations and we were able to make and donate 150 blankets,” said co-organizer of the event, Karen Rosolowski.

She says a warm blanket is something that many take for granted. The idea for the tie blanket event came from her disbelief when she heard just how many students in the district can be affected by homelessness in a year.

“You have to remember these kids that are touched by homelessness sometimes have nothing so just to have a cozy blanket is huge for them.”

Any other year people would gather at Pine Meadow Golf Club to cut and tie the blankets together, now because of the pandemic they had to pivot.

“We are asking people to make them on their own time at home and donate them or to go out and buy a cozy finished blanket. Not necessarily fleece tie but something that’s warm and cozy for the students,” Rosolowski said.

Without the physical blanket tying event, Rosolowski says she isn’t sure what to expect this year but things are already looking promising at the drop off location.

“We have a box from a local appliance store, so it’s a big box, and it’s already almost full.”

Hand-made, or store bought blankets as well as cash donations can be dropped off at Pine Meadow Golf Club through the end of November.

“It’s a very simple activity and it really makes a large impact to even one or 10 or 100 students”

