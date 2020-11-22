Advertisement

Local church builds care boxes for foster families

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the third year Jacob’s Well Church in Eau Claire has partnered with the Forgotten Initiative to show their appreciation for families in foster care.

Empty boxes have been distributed for the last few weeks, and mid December they will be returned with gifts inside such as games, coffee, and journals. The boxes are small gestures of encouragement and thanks for foster families.

Executive Pastor Mark Reams says volunteering to support people in the community is something his congregation does often, but he knows its especially important during the Christmas season.

“Foster care is a huge need. There’s actually not enough foster families to meet all of the needs which is really a problem but for the ones that do engage in it were just really trying to bless them ... 250 boxes went out and came back full last year and what a blessing for those families and we are trying to do 250 again this year amidst COVID so it’s going to be a bit more of a challenge.”

If you’re interested in filling a box for a foster family you can still contact Jacob’s Well Church or visit their office during hours of operation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
UWEC VAPING
UWEC VAPING