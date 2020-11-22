Local church builds care boxes for foster families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the third year Jacob’s Well Church in Eau Claire has partnered with the Forgotten Initiative to show their appreciation for families in foster care.

Empty boxes have been distributed for the last few weeks, and mid December they will be returned with gifts inside such as games, coffee, and journals. The boxes are small gestures of encouragement and thanks for foster families.

Executive Pastor Mark Reams says volunteering to support people in the community is something his congregation does often, but he knows its especially important during the Christmas season.

“Foster care is a huge need. There’s actually not enough foster families to meet all of the needs which is really a problem but for the ones that do engage in it were just really trying to bless them ... 250 boxes went out and came back full last year and what a blessing for those families and we are trying to do 250 again this year amidst COVID so it’s going to be a bit more of a challenge.”

If you’re interested in filling a box for a foster family you can still contact Jacob’s Well Church or visit their office during hours of operation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.