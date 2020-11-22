Advertisement

Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays

This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Stringr via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Though the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many holiday plans, Macy’s decorated the windows at its flagship store this year, continuing a 146-year-old tradition.

Macy’s stores, most notably the flagship store at Herald Square on New York City’s 34th Street, have featured decorated windows every Christmas shopping season since 1874, and that tradition continued this year despite COVID-19.

The display for this challenging year honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the pandemic. The theme is “Give, Love and Believe.”

Macy’s thanked first responders, essential workers and the city’s denizens for their “grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during this tumultuous year” in a post on Facebook.

To protect holiday window shoppers from COVID-19, the interactive displays feature touchless motion technology.

Macy’s also placed social distancing markers at each window to help visitors stay safe.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021