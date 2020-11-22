Advertisement

Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia state

A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot in Western Australia state.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST
SYDNEY (AP) - A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia state, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, and park rangers immediately closed the beach.

Local media reports say the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved is not known.

This year marks the highest death toll in shark attacks in Australia since 1929. Shark nets at popular beaches have led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

