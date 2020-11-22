Advertisement

UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire

By Carla Rogner
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a person is dead after an officer involved shooting Sunday evening in the Town of Washington.

Law enforcement was called to the scene for a domestic incident in the 2300 block of Corona Ave. Sunday evening. Sheriff Ron Cramer says the individual was shot while law enforcement was attempting to take the person into custody. He says no officers were injured.

Officers will be interviewed and the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be available Monday morning. There is no danger to the community.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a situation Sunday evening in Eau Claire.

There is heavy police presence at a house in the 2300 block of Corona Ave. Officers are setting up barriers around the area.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation

WEAU has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as we gather more information.

Police respond to situation on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
