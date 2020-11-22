Advertisement

Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7

Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher, top, sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during...
Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher, top, sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Northwestern won 17-7. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes and No. 19 Northwestern shut down Graham Mertz and No. 10 Wisconsin for a 17-7 victory that put the undefeated Wildcats in control of the Big Ten West.

Northwestern forced five turnovers -- four in the first half -- and sacked Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011.

Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, was 23 for 44 for 203 yards, and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman had four receptions for 95 yards.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a pass defended by Green Bay Packers...
Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Early mistakes by uneven Vikings too costly to overcome
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Packers’ Adams returns to practice, ‘good to go’ on Sunday
Ryan Bohl throws touchdown
SportScene 13 for Thurday, November 19th