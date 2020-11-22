Advertisement

Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST
ATLANTA (AP) - U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test has come back negative.

But the Georgia senator’s campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Loeffler’s campaign says a test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative.

The campaign says Loeffler will await another negative test before coming out of isolation out of an abundance of caution.

Her campaign says she doesn’t have symptoms. Loeffler is following CDC guidelines and informing those with whom she was in direct contact, the statement said.

Loeffler appeared at a campaign event with Pence and Perdue in Georgia on Friday. She has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate.

The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Having won 50 Senate seats in the new Congress, Republicans need one more for control. A Democratic sweep of the Georgia runoffs would yield a 50-50 Senate, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote to tilt the chamber to Democrats.

With a little over a month until the runoff election and all the candidates intensely campaigning, it wasn’t immediately clear what impact the tests would have on Loeffler’s ability to campaign. Warnock tweeted Saturday night that he was praying that her test results come back negative.

Two staff members for Loeffler tested positive for COVID-19 last month. At the time, a subsequent test for Loeffler came back negative, according to a statement from her office.

