Signed, sealed, delivered

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPS is gearing up for this holiday season, business as usual.

“We are an essential business and we haven’t closed at all, we haven’t cut our hours back, our volume has been increasing and it’s just been busier than ever,” says UPS owner in Eau Claire, James Kenner.

Kenner says with more people staying at home and shopping online, he anticipates record volumes in the coming weeks.

“We just come here every day, and we have to keep going, it hasn’t slowed down at all,” says Kenner.

Nicole Hill, Communications Specialist at USPS Northland and Hawkeye District, says this year they anticipate coved to only add to the already busy season.

“We’re expecting our same holiday volume coming through, what that is yet? We’re not sure yet, but we’re preparing and we are ready to handle that volume,” Hill assures.

Hill says the postal service is bracing for the day after thanksgiving to begin seeing an influx of packages.

“That’s this week! So we’ve seen increases and we’re ready,” Hill says.

The Postal Service began hiring additional staff when the pandemic hit in March, while both carriers have hired additional seasonal staff to accommodate higher than usual volumes.

Hill says their 642,000 workers across the country will be working this season more now than ever with a collective mission…

“…to connect our customers; mailing their letters, their essential items and their correspondence from their loved ones,” Hill says.

One message they cannot stress enough, is to check shipping deadlines for Christmas day and to ship early.

In-turn Kenner says they’ll do what they do best

“Keep moving the packages.”

