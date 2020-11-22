Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

The campaign also filed a motion Sunday night asking for an expedited hearing Wednesday as they seek to amend the Pennsylvania lawsuit that Brann dismissed before the state certifies its election results next month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021