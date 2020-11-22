Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - The Wauwatosa Police Department announced a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Mayfair Mall shooting that left eight people injured Friday, Nov. 20.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Webber made the announcement Sunday, just two days after the incident. Chief Webber added that the suspected firearm used on Friday was recovered during the arrest.

Police say the suspect ran out with other people who were exiting the mall. Police believe this is not a random act and that there is no danger to the community.

The name of the suspect has not been released by police. Officials say a photo of the suspect was not initially released to the public due to fear of the investigation being compromised and potential destruction of evidence.

Mayfair Mall was opened to the public Sunday.

