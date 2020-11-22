Advertisement

Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - The Wauwatosa Police Department announced a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Mayfair Mall shooting that left eight people injured Friday, Nov. 20.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Webber made the announcement Sunday, just two days after the incident. Chief Webber added that the suspected firearm used on Friday was recovered during the arrest.

Police say the suspect ran out with other people who were exiting the mall. Police believe this is not a random act and that there is no danger to the community.

The name of the suspect has not been released by police. Officials say a photo of the suspect was not initially released to the public due to fear of the investigation being compromised and potential destruction of evidence.

Mayfair Mall was opened to the public Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 7 for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
UWEC VAPING
UWEC VAPING