Local, state COVID stats as WI’s 7 day average of new cases drops to fewer than 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 68 new COVID cases on Monday, November 23 bringing the county’s total number of cases to 7,250. The county has 1,996 active cases and 54 deaths. To date, 218 Eau Claire County community members have ever been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Chippewa County add 49 new cases on Monday for a total of 4,304.

Another death is reported in La Crosse County for a total of 33. The county adds 61 new cases on Monday, November 23 for a total of 7,401.

Jackson County Public Health adds 112 new cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 1,588 cases with 300 of those active. Currently, 13 Jackson County community members are hospitalized with the coronavirus. The county reports a total of five deaths.

The Trempealeau County Health Department says two more community members have died, for a total of 14. Trempealeau County had 89 new COVID cases during the weekend and 35 new cases on Monday, November 23. The county has a total of 2,217 cases with 678 active cases. 16 people living in Trempealeau County are currently in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Dunn County adds 33 new coronavirus cases to bring its total number to 2,446.

Another Barron County community member has died due to COVID-19 for a total of 37. Barron County Public Health says the person who died was in his or her 70s with underlying health conditions. The county adds 169 new cases for a total of 3,307. Of those cases, 940 are active.

Rusk County Public Health reports 54 new cases for a total of 759. There are 438 active cases in the county with three new hospitalizations. A total of 33 cases as ever been hospitalized. Rusk County reports a total of five deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 23. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County is 2,461, which includes 28 people who have died from COVID-19.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says more than 3,000 people have tested positive in the latest batch of coronavirus test results.

On Monday, health officials say out of the 12,291 new coronavirus test results that were received in the past 24-hour period, 3,095 tests positive -- a positivity rate of 25.18%, or one out of every four. This marks a fifth day of decline for new cases, and according to our records, is the second day in a row of positivity rate at or below 25%.

The 7-day average for new cases decreased Monday to 5,859. On Sunday, that average was 6,044. The state hasn’t seen a 7 day average below 6,000 cases since November 11.

There were 9,196 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

The DHS reports six new deaths from COVID-19 Monday after reporting no new deaths Sunday. The cumulative death toll remains at 3,011. COVID-19 is currently the fourth leading cause of death in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 52 deaths per day over the last 7 days. The death percentage is currently 0.84%.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a new face coverings order Friday. Under the order, anyone age 5 or older has to wear a face covering whenever they’re indoors or in an enclosed space with someone from outside their household. The governor cited the rising number of hospitalizations putting a strain on hospitals in issuing the new public health order. He noted that it’s not just affecting patients with COVID-19; there are fewer beds, less staffing and fewer resources available for people who need to be hospitalized for other reasons, like heart attacks, strokes and accidents.

Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued a statement, “We know hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, which means we will need even more capacity for our hospitals in the coming weeks with our current cases. We need every Wisconsinite to take this seriously to stay home. That is why it is imperative we take action to curb transmission now.”

The DHS says 107 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Sunday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there are currently 1,988 COVID-19 in hospitals, a decrease from Saturday’s report of 1,990. Of those, 428 are in intensive care, a decrease from 437 on Saturday. The alternate care facility -- the field hospital at the state fairgrounds -- is treating 13 patients, an decrease of eight from Sunday.

The state says 15,930 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison less than 10 months ago.

A total 357,771 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state says 20.8% of all of these cases are active, or 74,340 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That percentage has dropped steadily since Thursday, when it was reported at 22.3%. There are 280,358 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.