Advertisement

Beppe Modenese, creator of Milan fashion system, dies at 90

Honorary president of the Italian Fashion chamber, Beppe Modenese, attends a news conference in...
Honorary president of the Italian Fashion chamber, Beppe Modenese, attends a news conference in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. Beppe Modenese, considered by many the force behind the coalescence of Italian ready-to-wear fashion in the northern city of Milan, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in the fashion capital. He was 90.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By COLLEEN BARRY
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Beppe Modenese, the force behind the coalescence of Italian ready-to-wear fashion in the northern city of Milan, has died. He was 90.

Modenese died Saturday in the fashion capital. No cause of death was given.

Dubbed “Italy’s Prime Minister of Fashion” in 1983 by Women’s Wear Daily, Modenese remained a front-row mainstay into recent seasons, maintaining the official title of honorary president of the Italian fashion council, the Italian National Fashion Chamber. An impeccable dresser, he was known for one extravagance: red socks.

“Beppe Modenese contributed like no one else to the birth of the Italian fashion system,’' fashion council president Carlo Capasa said in a statement. “We lose a reference figure and an icon, many of us also lose a generous friend. We will miss his intelligence and elegance, his sense of humor, and his wit, but Beppe leaves us a great legacy to honor.”

Modenese started his fashion career in the 1950s in Florence, working with Giovanni Battista Giorgini to organize the first Italian runway shows in Florence in the early 1950s, as Italian fashion began to gain an international following around such houses as Emilio Pucci and Roberto Capucci.

He was instrumental in later moving the center of fashion gravity from Florence’s Pitti Palace to Milan, persuading such founding fashion names as Missoni to make the transition, and sharing a lifelong friendship with the late founder Ottavio Missioni and his widow, Margherita.

He was among the founders of the Italian High Fashion Syndicated, which later became the Italian National Fashion Chamber, which he led for many years. During his tenure, runway shows were concentrated in the now-old Milan convention center, but now have since decentralized to locations throughout the city, with many designers constructing their own venues.

As the head of the fashion council, Modenese discovered many talents, notably Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who made their Milan runway debut in 1985.

The Amazon Prime series, Made In Italy, includes an episode focusing on another important chapter in his career promoting Italian fashion as a system, his organization of Idea Como, which he engineered as a place for designers and textile makers to meet.

Giorgio Armani recalled their early days in Milan, both as outsiders, Armani having arrived from the Lombardy province of Piacenza and Beppe from the neighboring Piedmont region.

“This perhaps gave us more enthusiasm, a desire to invent a life and a job that we tried and tested, day in, day out,” Armani said in tribute. “Beppe dealt with public relations with the elegance and taste that everyone has always appreciated, but also with a different organizational and, I would say, political vision. A system had to be organized: the pret-a-porter system, and he did it so well that it still bears his mark today.”

Modenese was also remembered by conductor Riccardo Muti, who wrote in a tribute published in Corriere della Sera, that he got to know the fashion protagonist during the two decades that Muti was music director of La Scala, which Modenese frequented with his partner Piero Pinto.

“After the performances we would go to their Milan home for extraordinary evenings, both for the quality of the guests and conversations, both deep and light, full of irony and humor,” Muti wrote, adding that Modenese was “a great music lover, who never missed the Ravenna Festival,” founded by Muti’s wife.

Modenese will be buried in his native down of Alba, in the neighboring region of Piedmont. His longtime partner, Piero Pinto, died in 2018. He is survived by two nephews.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021