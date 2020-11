EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dawn Koepke for the Sunshine Award. Dawn is my little sister and is always thinking about taking care of Grandma and me during this COVID crisis. She always asks if we need groceries when she goes shopping and she even delivers late at night. She is a GREAT little sister. We really appreciate all her help.

Kathy Skroch

