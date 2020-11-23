Advertisement

Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a pass defended by Green Bay Packers...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a pass defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis defense kept Aaron Rodgers off the field most of the second half, then forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to stake the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead. But Indy’s defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a turnover on downs in the fourth to fuel the comeback. Mason Crosby tied the score with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.

DeForest Buckner’s fumble recovery on the Packers’ second play of OT set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s decisive 39-yard field goal.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Early mistakes by uneven Vikings too costly to overcome
Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher, top, sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during...
Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Packers’ Adams returns to practice, ‘good to go’ on Sunday
Ryan Bohl throws touchdown
SportScene 13 for Thurday, November 19th