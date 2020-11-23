Advertisement

Don’t let moose lick your cars, Canadian authorities caution

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to...
Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.(Source: Parks Canada/Valerie Domaine/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Alberta (CNN) - Canadian officials are warning people not to let moose lick their cars.

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.

Moose find it hard to resist the salt that ends up on vehicles after it’s been spread on winter roads.

Many people at Jasper National Park stop on the side of the road to check out the moose, but officials say this can be dangerous when moose are too close to cars.

When that happens, they ask people to simply drive away.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021