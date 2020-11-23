Advertisement

Early mistakes by uneven Vikings too costly to overcome

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(ap)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings stumbled through the first half, an uneven and undisciplined performance that was a little unlucky, too. As well as they played against the Dallas Cowboys after that, those early mistakes made their margin for error too small to overcome.

The same might ultimately be said about their 2020 season. With their 31-28 defeat, the Vikings fell to 4-6 and squandered a prime opportunity to pull within one game of the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

The first-half troubles included lost fumbles by Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook, plus six penalties.

