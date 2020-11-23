European Union hitting U.S. farm products hard with tariffs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The European Union is hitting some U.S. farm products hard when it comes to tariffs. Earlier the World Trade organization said it was ok for the EU to put tariffs on U.S. products because of what it considered illegal U.S. subsidies to Boeing Air. So now there is a 25% tariff on some U.S. farm products as part of a $4 billion tariff package the EU has slapped on U.S. imports. That means that 60% of those tariffs will be on U.S. farm products.

The prestigious Leopold Conservation Award for 2020 is coming to Central Wisconsin this year. John and Melissa Eron of Stevens Point will be presented the award next month as part of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s “virtual” State Convention. The award recognizes the Eron’s commitment to conservation on their farm and is named in honor of Aldo Leopold who is considered one of the greatest conservationists ever and who wrote the Sand County Almanac. The Erons will receive a beautiful crystal piece and a $10,000 award. Last year’s Leopold award was presented to the Jeff Lake family of Boyceville.

Covid-19 is causing another major event to shut down. For the second year in a row there will be no Midwest Horse Fair in Madison. The show was scheduled for April 16th through the 18th at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison but because the state and Dane County have both been hit hard by the virus, Dane County officials have put the Alliant Energy Center off limits until at least next April 30th. State Horse Council leaders did look at the possibility of moving the show but said no other site could work as well as the Madison facility. But they are looking ahead. They’ve already scheduled the 2022 show for April 22nd through the 24th back in Madison.

UW-River falls Animal Science Professor Kurt Vogel has been honored by the school this fall as its Distinguished Teacher of the Year. Vogel has been on the River falls faculty since 2011 after earning his Ph. D. at Colorado State under the guidance of renowned animal science professor Dr. Temple Grandin. Since then he has established new, innovative animal science programs at the school and in the current Covid environment, Vogel has developed, recorded and edited a Continuing Education podcast for students.

