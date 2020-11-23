Investigation to be completed after 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department will be leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that killed one in the Town of Washington on Sunday.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says law enforcement responded to the 2500 block of Corona Avenue in the Town of Washington on Sunday around 3:53 p.m. Officers were met with an armed and uncooperative person. Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

Cramer added that peaceful and less lethal options were attempted but were unsuccessful and the individual was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. He confirmed that the St. Croix County officials would be leading the investigation along with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

The staff involved were placed on administrative leave/assignment pending the review of the investigation, as protocol states.

Sheriff Cramer said that he and the staff have confidence in the decision-making actions of the law enforcement involved.

