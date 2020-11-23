Advertisement

NEW FREEDOM TRANSPORTATION DISPATCHERS AND SUPPORT STAFF

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the dispatchers and staff of New Freedom Transportation for the Sunshine Award. New Freedom transportation dispatchers and support staff have worked and are continuing to work through the COVID pandemic to make sure the elderly and disabled are able to get to their doctor appointments as well as to continue to grocery shop and pick up their meds in these dangerous times. They book riders in 42 counties. It is on their shoulders to make sure everyone is safe, including the drivers, to prevent the spread of this virus. There are seven of them who all do a great job, so I can’t just pick one.

Bobbi Hegna

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

DAWN KOEPKE
RYAN HARRIGAN
RON OLYNICK
MARY PROZNIK