I would like to nominate the dispatchers and staff of New Freedom Transportation for the Sunshine Award. New Freedom transportation dispatchers and support staff have worked and are continuing to work through the COVID pandemic to make sure the elderly and disabled are able to get to their doctor appointments as well as to continue to grocery shop and pick up their meds in these dangerous times. They book riders in 42 counties. It is on their shoulders to make sure everyone is safe, including the drivers, to prevent the spread of this virus. There are seven of them who all do a great job, so I can’t just pick one.

Bobbi Hegna

