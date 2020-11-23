Advertisement

JEOPARDY! names first interim guest host for new episodes airing January 2021

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CULVER CITY, Calif. (RELEASE) - As JEOPARDY! remembers and celebrates the life of Alex Trebek, the show announced Monday that it will resume production on Monday, November 30.

Though a long-term replacement host will not be named at this time, JEOPARDY! will return to the studio with a series of interim guest hosts from within the JEOPARDY! family, starting with Ken Jennings.

Earlier this year, Jennings claimed the title of JEOPARDY!’s Greatest of All Time in an epic primetime event; he also holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

Additional guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.

”Alex believed in the importance of JEOPARDY! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”J

EOPARDY !also announced an update to its broadcast schedule: in memory of Alex, the show will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of December 21 and December 28, 2020.Dueto anticipated preemptions around Christmas and New Year’s, Alex’s last week of episodes will now air the week of January 4, 2021,in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances.

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of January 11, 2021.

