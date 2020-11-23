Advertisement

Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers

Brandon R. Sebranek(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested in the City of Viroqua Sunday afternoon after fleeing from officers.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff, law enforcement was attempting to arrest 26-year-old Brandon R. Sebranek of Hillsboro on felony warrants when he ran into a corn field off of County Road NN.

Sebranek was found after about an hour and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

The Vernon County District Attorney’s Office will seek additional charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

