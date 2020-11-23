Advertisement

MARY PROZNIK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Mary Proznik to receive the Sunshine Award. Mary is the glue that holds everyone together. She is an incredibly dynamic person, wearing many hats within our little company and always with a smile on her face. She deals with our customers and clients alike and always with a smile on her face. She has many hats; between being manager, mom, realtor, taking birthday cakes to seniors in the Meadows, and being on a committee for Eau Claire, she truly deserves a shout out for the positive impact she has on everyone around her. GO MARY!

Carrie Heath

