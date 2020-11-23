Menomonie couple turns their book on grief into an app

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Robert and Laurel Fraher lost their 3-year-old daughter Julia to cancer in 2006.

“A year later we had her baby sister, Lily, and I was trying to think about how we were going to share with Lily that Julia would always be part of our lives, and I just had the idea that I could make a book,” Laurel Fraher said.

Ten years and countless revisions later, the book called See Me in the Wonder got published.

This year the book got a digital makeover.

“The Seeing the Wonder app I think came to me as a natural extension of the book, and that came from my experience paging through the book just realizing it could become so much more,” Robert Fraher said.

The book is the first part of the app meant to guide those who’ve lost a loved one through the grieving process.

For Laurel part of that process was recognizing that Julia was always with them.

“It was really me thinking about all the ways we see our daughter Julia, and we see her in the fall leaves and in a snow fall and you know any time a monarch butterfly goes by,” Laurel Fraher said. “This was what I wanted to share with our children. This is how we can connect with people who are not with us any more.”

The Frahers hope people of all ages will use the app to help process their grief and connect with others going through a similar loss.

