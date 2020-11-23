Advertisement

Menomonie couple turns their book on grief into an app

By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Robert and Laurel Fraher lost their 3-year-old daughter Julia to cancer in 2006.

“A year later we had her baby sister, Lily, and I was trying to think about how we were going to share with Lily that Julia would always be part of our lives, and I just had the idea that I could make a book,” Laurel Fraher said.

Ten years and countless revisions later, the book called See Me in the Wonder got published.

This year the book got a digital makeover.

“The Seeing the Wonder app I think came to me as a natural extension of the book, and that came from my experience paging through the book just realizing it could become so much more,” Robert Fraher said.

The book is the first part of the app meant to guide those who’ve lost a loved one through the grieving process.

For Laurel part of that process was recognizing that Julia was always with them.

“It was really me thinking about all the ways we see our daughter Julia, and we see her in the fall leaves and in a snow fall and you know any time a monarch butterfly goes by,” Laurel Fraher said. “This was what I wanted to share with our children. This is how we can connect with people who are not with us any more.”

The Frahers hope people of all ages will use the app to help process their grief and connect with others going through a similar loss.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident on Corona Ave. in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Person killed in officer involved shooting in the Town of Washington near Eau Claire
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares new public health order, new face covering order as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases grow
Brandon R. Sebranek
Man arrested in the City of Viroqua after running from officers
Normally, Menards holds its major sales the day following Thanksgiving. This year, the store is...
Menards Black Friday sale to last 10 days

Latest News

Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper WI
Children’s Dyslexia Charities aims to raise $100,000 with 1 percent club
The Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) contacted La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School last year to take...
Middle School students launch first “Teen Press” episode
The current testing capacity is a good benchmark for next year, serving as a guide as testing...
Mayo Clinic plans to increase COVID testing capacity for 2021
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
UWEC VAPING
UWEC VAPING